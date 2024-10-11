Guelph CTS site says number of users declining as closure looms
Staff at the Guelph consumption and treatment services (CTS) site say many people who use its services have already stopped going following the Ford government's announcement that it is among 10 locations closing this year.
The Guelph Community Health Centre said, since 2018, they've had over 41,000 visits, connected 1,000 people to primary care providers, sent roughly 44 people every month to addiction treatment and reversed over 300 overdoses.
"What it means is people have established relationships with the staff at the site so they know and trust the people working there," said Melissa Kwiatkowski, the CEO of the Guelph Community Health Centre.
But since the Ford government's announcement, 25 per cent of their clients have stopped going, they say.
"We've seen people start to pull away and there's been a lot of confusion about whether our services are still available," Kwiatkowski explained.
The Kitchener CTS site said they are seeing the same thing – that people using the service feel abandoned.
Kwiatkowski said that’s not surprising considering the government made the decision to remove a vital service.
"People start to pull away," she said. "They're not feeling supported and they also want to have some control over the situation."
Harm reduction professionals are also concerned for those who are no longer using substances safely.
"Our medical teams have access to oxygen and naloxone and all of those pieces that really support people through that," said Kwiatkowski.
Last week, outreach workers from the Kitchener CTS site were at Kitchener City Hall teaching people what to do in case they witness an overdose. The worry is that, without CTS sites, overdoses will happen more often on the street. It's a concern shared in Guelph too.
"Decades of evidence and research that's out there shows communities that don't have supervised consumption sites have higher rates of ER visits, higher mortality rates,"Kwiatkowski said.
The Guelph and Kitchener CTS sites are set to close in March 2025.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc won't hold Liberals 'hostage' over seniors' benefits: cabinet minister
Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault says the Liberals will not be 'held hostage' by the Bloc Quebecois' demand to expand Old Age Security to more seniors.
Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer
Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.
Missing father, kids spotted in New Zealand wilderness 3 years after disappearance: police
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
No jail time for man who fatally stabbed senior in Vancouver
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
Boeing to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce
U.S. planemaker Boeing will cut 17,000 jobs, or 10 per cent of its global workforce, delay first delivery of its 777X jet by a year and announced substantial new losses in its defence business as a month-long strike batters company finances, CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.
Trump says he'll renegotiate North America's trade deals. Trudeau says Canada will put its interests first
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that if the next U.S. president re-opens trade negotiations for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Canada will prioritize its own interests.
B.C. billionaire posts third large sign criticizing NDP ahead of the election
British Columbia billionaire Chip Wilson has put up yet another billboard message to voters, his third post outside his multimillion-dollar mansion in NDP Leader David Eby's own riding.
Deadly Old Montreal fire: police arrest two suspects aged 18 and 20
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
Former public safety minister didn't know about delayed spy warrant, he tells inquiry
Former public safety minister Bill Blair told a federal inquiry Friday he had no knowledge about delays in approving a spy service warrant in 2021 that may have included references to people in his own government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.