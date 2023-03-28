Guelph council approves additional $35.5 million to build South End Community Centre

The building will have two ice pads, an aquatic centre with an eight-lane lap pool and a smaller teaching pool, a double gymnasium, walking track and multi-purpose rooms. (Council agenda package/City of Guelph) The building will have two ice pads, an aquatic centre with an eight-lane lap pool and a smaller teaching pool, a double gymnasium, walking track and multi-purpose rooms. (Council agenda package/City of Guelph)

