Guelph charity salon looking for volunteers to expand hours

It’s a place where those in need can get an affordable haircut, but after two trying years during the pandemic, a charity salon in Guelph is now calling on the community to lend a helping hand.

Hope Stylin’ Hair is currently only open Mondays, but they’re looking to expand their hours of operations – if they can find more volunteers.

“We would love to be open as often as we can to serve our community members,” said hairstylist Bethany Grier.

Grier said the salon has been getting great feedback from people happy to have the option for affordable haircuts.

But without additional volunteers, only 20 appointments are available per month.

“We actually are really looking for volunteers right now,” said Hope House program director Gillian Cornell. “We’re just coming out of COVID and our volunteer numbers have gone down to approximately half.”

'IT WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE'

For one volunteer and salon client, her five years at Hope House have been unforgettable.

“I have never seen happiness in my heart until now,” said Azam Estahafani.

Estahafani helps out where she can, whether it be at Hope House’s café or food market.

She said the experience has been eye-opening.

“You learn lots in here, I learned a lot,” she explained.

The stylists hope to rebuild the salon after a rough go with COVID-19 with the goal of being open Monday through Thursday.

“Once a week is all we ask for, I guarantee you, it will change your life,” said Cornell.

There are no eligibility requirements for the service but Hope House encourages people to become a registered community member to access more of their services.