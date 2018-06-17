

CTV Kitchener





The Father's Day Ale Trail was a ticketed event that showcased a few of Guelph’s craft breweries.

The event began at The Wooly Pub, and brought people by bus to Wellington, Brothers and Royal City breweries.

Each location had different food, samples and tours that participants could enjoy.

“This is not about getting boozed up; it’s about having a few samples and enjoying good conversation,” said Marvin Dyck, the brewmaster at Wellington Brewery.

There were four different departure times, with each one ending back at the Wooly.