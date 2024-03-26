GRT bus involved in downtown Kitchener crash

A Grand River Transit bus was damaged during a collision Tuesday in downtown Kitchener.

Around 5:30 p.m., the bus was seen parked on Duke Street West with significant damage to its windshield.

Waterloo regional police said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Passengers were on board the bus at the time but police had no information on any injuries.

A damaged GRT bus after a collision on Duke Street in Kitchener on March 26, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

Duke Street West was shut down for a short time between Ontario Street North and Young Street.

No further details have been released at this time.