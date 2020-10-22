KITCHENER -- Another bus driver with Grand River Transit has tested positive for COVID-19.

GRT reported the case on its COVID-19 case tracker on Thursday.

The tracker said the employee last worked on Oct. 16 and tested positive for the disease on Oct. 22.

The operator is self-isolating at home.

This is the fourth time a bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, and the third case this month.

Drivers need to wear masks when in common areas, but can take them off when driving. They're behind plastic barriers while seated.

Masks or face coverings are mandatory for anyone travelling on GRT vehicles and waiting at bus shelters, with some exceptions.