

CTV Kitchener





As southern Ontario continues to assess the state of its parks following a winter of wild weather, the Grand River Conservation Authority has added many of its parks to the list of public properties expected to open late this year.

The GRCA says issues including wet ground conditions, tree damage and cold weather have all factored into delays for camping and recreational uses of parks.

Brant Park, Byng Island, Pinehurst Lake, and the Rockwood Conservation Area are expected to open as scheduled on May 1.

The parks at Guelph Lake and the Elora Gorge are now scheduled to open May 4, followed by parks at Conestogo Lake and Laurel Creek on May 11. The Elora Quarry is expected to open in mid-June, once warmer weather arrives.

Belwood Lake and Shade’s Mills, which were closed following last week’s ice storm, have both reopened.

The GRCA says people visiting open parks in the near future may encounter trail closures and service disruptions.