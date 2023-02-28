GRCA camping reservations open Wednesday

If you’re already planning a summer camping getaway, mark your calendars.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) campsite reservation system opens Wednesday March 1 at 8 a.m.

Camping season at the GRCA’s eight conservation areas begins May 1 and continues until mid-October.

Bookings can be made online at www.grcacamping.ca. Guests requiring alternate booking arrangements can call 1-877-558-4722.

For Ontario Parks, campsites can be booked up to five months in advance.

Reservation information for national parks is available here.