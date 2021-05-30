KITCHENER -- The COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Pinebush Road in Cambridge is celebrating a major milestone.

On Saturday, Grand River Hospital posted on Facebook that the clinic had administered its 100,000th dose of vaccine.

“From our humble beginnings in the basement of the hospital, to our mobile clinics onsite, to our Pinebush clinic in Cambridge, all 100,000 doses have been administered by team GRH!” the post reads in part.

Nurse Jung Hee, one of the clinic’s longest serving immunizers, administered the 100,000th dose to “client Tristan” as other clinic workers looked on.