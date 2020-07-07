KITCHENER -- Grand River Hospital wants to find out how residents feel about its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital has launched an online survey to learn more about its pandemic response from the community. The survey asks what residents think has been successful so far and find out if there's any need for improvement.

The survey will help the hospital plan for the future. Any feedback will remain anonymous, the hospital said.

The survey is available online until July 19. The hospital says it will share the results this fall.​