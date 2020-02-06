KITCHENER -- Google is expanding its Canadian operations with three new offices in Kitchener, Toronto and Montreal.

Currently the company’s largest Canadian office is in Kitchener’s Breithaupt Block, at the corner of Breihaupt Street and King Street West.

Google says it will become the flagship tenant once Phase 3 of the Breithaupt Block's construction is complete.

According to property developer Perimeter the office will be completed in late Fall 2021. The 11-storey and 300,000 square foot building will also be rated Class ‘A’ LEED Gold in terms of its environmental impact. Perimeter says the building will include a "stunning design, large outdoor terraces and public park."

The new office space will also house the tech giant’s first Canadian startup accelerator program.

The company says it currently has 1,500 employees in Canada and with the three new offices they expect that number to grow to 5,000 by the end of 2022.

It’s unclear how many of those new jobs will be in Kitchener.

“Today’s announcement signals to investors worldwide that Kitchener and Waterloo region’s tech sector and creative ecosystem is globally significant—able to support fast-growing and innovative companies like Google,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a statement. “The City of Kitchener is glad to celebrate the unprecedented growth of Google in our backyard and we look forward to supporting their continued success.”

Google says their new accelerator program will help Canadian startups grow, scale and achieve international success.

“As the Toronto-Waterloo corridor continues to be a global centre of tech talent and innovation, it’s the perfect place for us to expand our footprint, and help grow the next generation of founders in Canada,” said Steve Woods of Google Canada Engineering and Waterloo’s Site Lead.

Google’s accelerator program will officially begin in April 2020. The company says it will consist of 8-10 startups with two cohorts every year, running for three months each. Startups will work with employees on “technical challenges and machine learning,” as well as mentorship. Applications for the inaugural cohort are due on March 2, 2020.