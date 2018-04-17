Unlike everything else associated with Google, the tech giant’s latest offering can’t be accessed on a phone, a tablet or a computer.

The company’s Canadian arm announced Tuesday that it was opening its first community space in the country inside its Kitchener office.

The space can be used for free by non-profit groups and organizations working in STEM education.

Steven Woods, the company’s senior director of engineering, says the groups can use it to offer related programming or events “focused on children (or) focused on new people in the community.” Applications, which can be made via this form, will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“We’re thinking of it as digital literacy-first,” he says.

“The opportunity to provide this space is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Google also announced a combined $2.1 million in funding for three such groups already active in Waterloo Region.

Actua, which already works with Google on a program to offer computer science workshops for kids, is receiving $1.5 million. Another $400,000 is going toward creating a leadership centre for women in computer science at the University of Waterloo, while Engineering Science Quest, a youth program run by Waterloo’s engineering department, is receiving $200,000.

Google has already run some public programming out of its Kitchener office, offering programming courses for children and engagement courses for parents and teachers.

One of the biggest early users of the new community space has been the Kitchener-Waterloo Youth Robotics Team, which was co-founded by Google employee Shawn Wallace.

Wallace says finding a suitable space elsewhere in the area would have been “pretty much impossible” for the non-profit organization, and its work helps kids learn about robotics, electronics, coding and problem-solving.

“They learn so much. The engagement level is incredible,” he says.

“One day they’ll probably end up being my boss.”

With reporting by Krista Simpson