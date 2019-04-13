

CTV Kitchener





Saturday was a beautiful day in southwestern Ontario, with warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine.

But all of that is going to change Sunday.

The temperature will drop to the freezing mark and rain will turn to snow later in the day.

Environment Canada has already issued a freezing rain warning for Mount Forest, Arthur, and Northern Wellington County.

They say the freezing rain will switch to rain in the afternoon.

They warn that some areas could get between 15 to 25 millimeters.

That rain will then turn to snow during the overnight hours.

The agency warns that roads, walkways and parking lots may become slippery.