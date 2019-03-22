

CTV Kitchener





Demolition has begun at Stone Road Mall in Guelph to make way for a new retail space.

The Sears space had been part of the original building for 45 years. The mall says it will be torn down and rebuilt to offer 90,000 square feet of new construction.

A new entrance and common area will help reimagine the space.

Construction is expected to be completed late this year or by early 2020.