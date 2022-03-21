Golden Hawks undefeated at curling championship
Ukraine defiantly rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.
Inside the military junkyard recycling Russian weapons for Ukrainian use
A military junkyard in Kyiv is repairing equipment abandoned by or captured from Russian forces in order for it to be used by Ukrainian soldiers.
Canadians raising money for Ukraine, opening their homes to refugees
As thousands of Ukrainian refugees flee to Poland and other neighbouring countries, many Canadian families are opening their doors and spearheading campaigns to raise money.
Zelensky: 'I'm ready for negotiations' with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean 'a third World War'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that he's 'ready for negotiations' with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail 'that would mean that this is a third World War.'
Feds considering incentives for Canadians looking to help incoming Ukrainians
The federal government is considering offering economic support to Canadians who are willing to take in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war, according to Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser.
Chinese plane crashes with 132 aboard, officials say
A China Eastern Boeing 737 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said.
Basic training course at CFB Esquimalt shut down amid allegations of racism, harassment
Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt says it has halted a basic training course after a string of incidents among recruits that included racist harassment, sexualized comments and the sharing of a sexually explicit photo.
Pressure on Ottawa as CP Rail stoppage enters second day
The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.
U.S. Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
U.S. Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.
London
Person suffers life-threatening injuries during incident east of Bayfield, Ont.
One person had to be taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident east of Bayfield, Ont.
OPP recover body after pickup truck crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say they have recovered a body after a pickup truck ended up in a river just south of Ethel, Ont.
Sarnia pastor coordinating effort to bring Ukrainians to Lambton County
Tim Gibb has a long history with Ukraine.
Windsor
LaSalle woman found dead; police identify husband as suspect
LaSalle police say a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a home on Sugarwood Crescent and are searching for her husband who they believe jumped off the Ambassador Bridge.
Caesars Windsor comes to an agreement
Caesars Windsor employees came to an agreement, Sunday
Comber man purchases shuffleboard in private sale that could actually be worth $50K
Step into the garage of Derek Meyer and you'll find plenty of collectibles — including sports memorabilia and pop culture posters
Barrie
Barrie businesses,residents react to end of mask mandate
The first day of spring is the last day of mandatory masks in Ontario.
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP announces bid for federal Conservative leadership
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison has officially launched his leadership campaign for the federal Conservative Party of Canada.
One person in critical condition following New Tecumseth house fire
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in New Tecumseth Sunday evening.
Northern Ontario
Splash park in Chelmsford to open in June for the summer
Splash N Go Adventure Parks, a Sudbury-owned inflatable water park, is set to open for the season at Vermillion Lake Park on June 25.
'I'm ready for it': northern Ontario MP seeks Conservative leadership
A northern Ontario MP has officially put his name forward to run for the leadership of Canada's Conservative Party.
Sudbury artist helps the people of Ukraine
A Sudbury artists who has sculpted more than a dozen public monuments throughout Ontario and has work all over the world is doing his part to help the people of Ukraine.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING | Masks no longer mandatory in many Ottawa indoor settings
The Ontario government has lifted the mandatory mask requirements for many places, including gyms, malls, restaurants, bars, grocery stores and within public elementary and secondary schools.
Here’s where masks will still be mandatory in Ottawa when Ontario lifts the mask mandate
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at where masks are mandatory and optional in Ottawa once Ontario lifts the mask mandate on Monday.
Environment Canada says Ottawa residents will have to be patient waiting for warm spring temperatures to arrive
Typically, we see the early part of spring can sometimes be a little bit disappointing," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said.
Toronto
Ontario school board to defy province and keep mask mandates, against government wishes
A southern Ontario school board is sticking to its plan to extend its mask mandate beyond the provincial one, even after the government instructed it to drop the public health measure.
Spring has arrived: Here's what David Phillips says Canadians can expect
While many Canadians may be enjoying warm weather at the start of spring, one expert says it could be some time before the country begins to see consistently warmer weather.
Mosque in Mississauga, Ont., looks to beef up security after alleged attack
Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are still coming to grips with what happened after a man allegedly wielding an axe and bear spray attacked congregants during an early-morning prayer, a volunteer at the mosque who witnessed the incident said Sunday.
Montreal
Judge orders Urgences-Sante managers to fulfill paramedic roles amid ongoing strike
Dozens of Urgences-Sante managers have been ordered by a Quebec judge to work paramedic shifts amid ongoing strikes in order to “maintain essential services,” according to a prominent healthcare union. About 1,000 Health and Social Service Union (FSSS-CSN) paramedics have been on strike for months demanding more predictable schedules and reduced periods of “on-call” availability, according to the union.
Four stabbings and two shootings over the weekend in Montreal; woman, 25, in critical condition
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three stabbings that occurred overnight Saturday, in what has been a violent weekend in the city.
Oysters recalled over possible norovirus contamination, those with suspected symptoms should 'call your doctor'
Residents of several provinces are being warned not to consume certain Steller Bay Shellfish brand oysters over a possible norovirus contamination. The oysters were sold in Quebec, British Coumbia, Alberta, and Ontario, though it may have been distributed elsewhere.
Atlantic
'Watchful waiting': N.S. healthcare professionals cautious as state of emergency ends
As of midnight Sunday, the state of emergency is over in Nova Scotia and most pandemic public health measures are no longer the law.
'Daddy’s just gone to work': HMCS Halifax departs for European waters
More than 250 Crew members aboard HMCS Halifax set off Saturday, with some family members in attendance.
Winter weather wallops N.B. until early Sunday morning
It was a final blast of winter on the final day of the season, with a large swath of the Maritimes encased in ice on Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks
Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night.
Pothole problems plaguing drivers amid spring thaw
Spring is here and so too is pothole season, something some Winnipeg drivers are already facing the repercussions of.
'It was our word against theirs': 50th anniversary of infamous World Curling Championship for Manitoba team win
It was 50 years ago that one of curling’s most infamous moments took place and at the centre was a Manitoba team, led by skip Orest Meluschuk.
Calgary
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada’s economy
A work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.
Albertans in Poland offering aid to Ukrainian refugees
James Puckrin, the owner of ACESO Medical, is in Warsaw, Poland, to offer support in whatever way he can.
6 arrests made, multiple tickets handed out as Calgary Beltline protests continue
Calgary police handed out multiple tickets and arrested six people during another weekend of protests in the Beltline area.
Edmonton
Edmonton to examine working toward decriminalizing minor drug offences
A city council committee will examine the decriminalization of illegal drugs to help reduce the number of drug poisoning deaths.
Government wants quick resolution to CP Rail work stoppage, labour minister says
The work stoppage at CP Rail could not have come at a worse time for Canadians and the government wants a deal to end the impasse immediately, said federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.
Spring snowstorm affects Edmonton roads, central Alberta highways
While Sunday marked the first day of spring, a snowstorm affected motorists in central Alberta.
Vancouver
B.C. organizers demand clear plan as hundreds of Ukrainians could arrive within days
Prominent members of British Columbia's Ukrainian community are demanding a clear plan from the provincial government as they expect a planeload of displaced families to arrive in the province as early as this week.
CP Rail employees head to the picket lines as work stoppage begins
Trains across the country came to a halt Sunday, as CP Rail employees are now off the job and onto the picket lines.
Vancouver Police arrest suspect in SkyTrain stranger attack
Vancouver police say they have arrested someone two days after releasing a video that shows a man being pushed down a flight of stairs at the Granville SkyTrain station.