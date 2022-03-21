Golden Hawks undefeated at curling championship

The Wilfrid Laurier University's men's curling team won its second straight Ontario University Athletics title at the Guelph Curling Club on Sunday.

The Golden Hawks topped the Ryerson Rams 10-3 in seven ends to be crowned champs. The win completed Laurier’s undefeated 7-0 weekend record.

It's the eleventh title in the program's history.

The University of Guelph finished third, defeating Queens University 8-7 in the consolation finals.

The victory completes a program double for Laurier, which saw its women's team top the Waterloo Warriors 5-4 for a tenth OUA title in February.