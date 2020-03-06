Going green: City of Stratford to start green bin program
Published Friday, March 6, 2020 11:39AM EST
The City of Stratford will begin distributing green compost bins and kitchen collectors on March 10. (Twitter: City of Stratford) (March, 6, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Residents of Stratford will soon have a more efficient way to compost.
The city announced on Thursday that green bins will start to be distributed to households on March 10.
Collection of the bins is expected to begin in April.
The distribution from the city includes a 45-litre green bin as well as a smaller kitchen collector for each household.
Green bins will be collected curbside weekly on regular waste collection days.