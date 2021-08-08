STRATFORD -- Word is buzzing in Stratford after a GO Train was seen at the train station Monday morning.

Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson tweeted a photo of the train, saying the service would be a great addition to the city.

Seen this morning in Stratford, thank you to staff at @Metrolinx, Minister @C_Mulroney & MTO as the look at public transit options under the Southwestern Ontario Transportation Plan. GO Service would be a great addition to our city/region. @cityofstratford @RandyPettapiece pic.twitter.com/JPoRQY7lvN — Dan Mathieson (@Danmathieson) August 2, 2021

The train wasn’t there offering passengers service, but according to Metrolinx, it was testing along the corridor west of Kitchener.

This comes after province expressed a goal of expanding GO service into Southwestern Ontario.

“In order to bring a GO service for the very first time to a new region, even to consider it, we have to test the tracks, we have to test the trains,” said Anne Marie Aikins, Chief Spokesperson for Metrolinx.

Aikins adds that testing needs to be done in all types of weather, so residents may see more of the GO trains in the coming weeks.

“Whether it’s coming and when it would be coming is really up to the province. We’ll just feed in the results,” she said.

Aikins said it’s too early to say GO Service is coming to Stratford, but many people have noticed the trains lately and are curious of what’s could be coming.

According to Joanie Gerber, Chief Executive Officer of investStratford, local leaders have been asking for the service for the past decade.

“Having reliable daily transportation outside of the city is huge,” she said.

Gerber adds that having the service would be a game changer for both community and economic development. She feels the pandemic has proven that geography isn’t a limiting factor for work.

“It doesn’t matter where you live and work. You can do all of those things relatively seamlessly when you have reliable transportation,” said Gerber.

VIA Rail does offer service from Stratford to Toronto, but Gerber said it’s not ideal for business commuting hours.

The CEO said that, for years, a private bus service has offered transportation from Toronto and Kitchener, and she feels there’s an opportunity for the public sector to get involved.

“I think it’s a good idea because then, for someone who can’t drive yet necessarily because I’m not old enough, I have a way of getting maybe to Kitchener or somewhere in that area, or Toronto,” said Felicity Sibold, a Stratford resident.

“It’s always a fun time on the GO Train. It would probably help out with traffic and everything,” said Robert Oliver, a frequent GO Train rider from London.

Gerber said she’d like to see a direct line into Kitchener-Waterloo, but any type of extra train service for Stratford would be welcomed.

MORE TRIPS ADDED TO KITCHENER GO TRAIN LINE

As the province continues to reopen, Metrolinx says more trips will be added back to the Kitchener line.

Starting Monday, weekday trips will resume. This means one eastbound train departing Kitchener at 8:39 p.m. and one train leaving Union Station at 9:34 p.m.