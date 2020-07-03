KITCHENER -- A Kitchener boy had a special visitor to celebrate his birthday.

Israel Kimanje turned two on Friday. Since traditional birthdays aren't an option due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his parents arranged for a special visit from a driver at Miller Waste Systems.

Kimanje has eagerly waited for the garbage and recycling trucks to arrive for the past year.

"He wakes up on garbage day and the first thing out of his mouth is 'Garbage truck,'" his mother, Emily Devries, said. "He runs upstairs and has to eat his breakfast by the door and he waits for it to come down the street.

He even got to see how the driver operates the different levers in the truck.

Miller Waste gifted Kimanje a safety t-shirt and made him an honorary member of their team.