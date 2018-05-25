Featured
Garage fire breaks out in Waterloo
Smoke from a garage fire rises above Oak Park Drive in Waterloo on Friday, May 25, 2018. (McKenna Szczepanowski)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 11:52AM EDT
A garage in Waterloo was heavily damaged by fire Friday morning.
A report of a garage fire brought emergency crews to a home on Oak Park Drive, near University Avenue East and Millennium Boulevard, around 11 a.m.
Firefighters were able to stop the flames from causing significant damage beyond the garage.
Nobody was inside the garage or the attached home when the fire began.