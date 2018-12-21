

CTV Kitchener





A nighttime break and enter where personal items were stolen is under investigation.

Police say it happened at an address on Sunset Boulevard in Cambridge while the residents were sleeping.

A male suspect allegedly entered the building after finding a garage door opener in an unlocked vehicle.

The suspect then stole personal items, including the victim’s debit card.

Police say a male was captured on video surveillance using the victim’s debit card at two businesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The public is reminded to lock all vehicles and residential doors.