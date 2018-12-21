Featured
Garage door opener used to gain access to home while residents slept
Police say this male was seen using a stolen debit card. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 3:09PM EST
A nighttime break and enter where personal items were stolen is under investigation.
Police say it happened at an address on Sunset Boulevard in Cambridge while the residents were sleeping.
A male suspect allegedly entered the building after finding a garage door opener in an unlocked vehicle.
The suspect then stole personal items, including the victim’s debit card.
Police say a male was captured on video surveillance using the victim’s debit card at two businesses.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
The public is reminded to lock all vehicles and residential doors.