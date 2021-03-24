KITCHENER -- Ontario's 2021 budget includes funding to help expand two-way, all-day GO train service in Waterloo Region.

The province outlined $61.6 billion over 10 years for public transit, including money to expand GO train service from Georgetown to Kitchener.

The province said procurement work is underway for the first phase of construction, which is expected to start this fall. The next phases are scheduled to take place into 2023.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said the Georgetown-Waterloo Region extension makes up a third of the project's total cost, but that dollar figure hasn't been announced yet.

Redman said the expansion will help the area attract talent and investors.

"We have a lot of assets that investors and people who are looking to work and be part of the high tech, the advanced manufacturing or traditional sectors," she said. "We also have amazing post-secondary institutions. So, we know that we're going to continue to grow at a very fast rate."

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said the announcement is a big leap forward for a "transformational" project.

"When we recognize the fact this area has one of the top few economic growth areas in the province, in the county over the past couple years, we want to see that continue and an important piece of that is obviously the transportation links along those corridors," he said.

The province's budget documents said the investment in GO service will nearly double annual ridership by 2055. There are plans to offer two-way, all-day service every 15 minutes in core areas.