Friday the 13th in Port Dover, concrete falls onto highway, Ford's promise: Top stories of the week

Over 100,000 converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th biker rally

Large crowds converged on Port Dover, Ont. Friday as motorcycle enthusiasts gathered for Friday the 13th. Bikers flock to the lakeside Ontario town whenever the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday – something that happens only once in 2022.

Police estimate over 100,000 people rolled into Norfolk Country for the rally this year. That’s a return to pre-pandemic levels, after only between 35,000 to 45,000 attended the unsanctioned event in 2021.

Police also responded to multiple crashes involving motorcycles in the area as thousands attended the rally. At least one of those collisions was fatal and in two others, a rider was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.

A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.

Police said a commercial motor vehicle, possibly carrying a front-end loader, hit the Wayne Gretzky Parkway bridge just after 1 p.m. on Monday. The collision caused the huge piece of concrete to fall, smashing through the guard rails as it crashed down onto the roadway.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said the concrete slab appears to be the bridge's strike plate, which is installed to protect the bridge in the event of a collision.

Police said this is the third time in half a year the bridge has been hit, but this time the strike plate didn’t stay up. Given the size of the slab and the speed with which the accident happened, police said it's fortunate no one was hurt.

Ford promises to build four-lane Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph

Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford says his government will build a new four-lane Highway 7 connecting Kitchener and Guelph if his party is re-elected in the upcoming election. Ford made the announcement Thursday at a campaign stop in Kitchener, promising if returned to power, his government would finally build the long-awaited expansion of one of the region’s main connectors.

“Yes to a four-lane highway between Kitchener and Guelph,” Ford said. “Yes to a new bridge over the Grand River, we’re saying yes to building Highway 7 and connecting Highway 7 to Conestoga Parkway. Because local families and workers have heard ‘no’ for far too long.”

The promise is not a new one. The plan, as it’s stood since 2007, is to build a new four-lane highway just north of the current Highway 7 route. Specifics of the plan, like when construction will start or how much it will cost, have not been hashed out.

Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford makes a campaign stop in Kitchener on May 12, 2022. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo landmark Sonny's up for sale

A Waterloo landmark has hit the real estate market. Sonny's Restaurant on Weber Street was put up for sale earlier this week, listed at $2,995,000.

The ad describes it as a "great property and business scenario," saying the "business generates serious profits and pays $72,000/year net rent."

Sonny's has been in operation since 1965.

Paul Noussis, who now owns the burger joint, took it over from the original owners 13 years ago.

"It’s a great feeling," he said. "It’s nice when you go out and people say: 'Hey, you’re the guy from Sonny's.' It puts a smile on your face, so I’m happy about that."

Noussis said he’s selling the Weber Street property because he wants to retire and spend more time with his children.

Sonny's is located 256 Weber St. N. in Waterloo. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

New $72 million theatre opens in Stratford

After two years of sitting dormant, the Tom Patterson Theatre in Stratford is officially open.

Construction of the $72 million theatre was completed in 2020, but pandemic restrictions meant its first show was delayed until Tuesday.

Following a ribbon cutting ceremony full of pomp and circumstance, at 2 p.m. actors hit the stage for a performance of Richard III.

The new Tom Patterson Theatre officially opened on Tuesday May 10, 2022. (Submitted/Scott Norsworthy)