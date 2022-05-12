Ford promises to build four-lane Highway 7 between Kitchener and Guelph
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford says if re-elected his government will build a new four-lane Highway 7 connecting Kitchener and Guelph.
Ford made the announcement Thursday at campaign stop in Kitchener.
The project has been discussed since the 1960s.
Recently, there have been incremental steps and preparatory projects for the new highway, but no shovels in the ground.
In 2020, the Ford’s government officially committed funding, but no specifics as to timeline were given.
On Thursday, Ford said construction of the new 18 km four-lane highway will include building new bridges over the Grand River and will ease congestion on Highway 401.
He said if re-elected, his government is committed to getting the long-awaited project finished after years of delay, but provided no timeline.
“Yes to a four-lane highway between Kitchener and Guelph,” Ford said. “Yes to a new bridge over the Grand River, we’re saying yes to building Highway 7 and connecting Highway 7 to Conestoga parkway. Because local families and workers have heard ‘no’ for far too long.”
