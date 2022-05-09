No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.

Highway 403 is closed in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.

Police told CTV Kitchener a commercial motor vehicle, possibly carrying a front-end loader, hit the Wayne Gretzky Parkway overpass, causing the huge piece of concrete to fall, smashing through the guard rails and crashing down onto the roadway.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

Police said the concete slab that fell appears to be the bridge's strike plate, which is installed to protect the bridge from being hit.

Police say this is the third time this bridge has been hit in half a year, but this time the strike plate didn’t stay up.

“[It's] extremely lucky," said OPP Const. Conrad Vitalis. "If there were any vehicles following closely behind the vehicle that struck the strike plate when it fell… it could have been horrific results.”

A large piece of the Wayne Gretzky Parkway bridge in Brantford fell onto highway 403 after being struck early this afternoon. @ColtonWiensCTV and I are LIVE from the scene for @CTVKitchener News at Six! pic.twitter.com/OsnTA5o8Mi — Vidman 📺 Dan Lauckner (@vidman) May 9, 2022

As of 6 p.m., engineers were on their way to asses the bridge to determine if it’s safe for travel.

Traffic was being detoured around the bridge, with cars accessing Highway 403 at the next on-ramps over from Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Police are asking anyone with dash cam footage or information to contact them.