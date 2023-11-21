KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Freezing rain warning lifted in Waterloo Region but messy mix continues

    Waterloo Region is no longer under a freezing rain warning, but messy precipitation is expected to continue through the rest of the day.

    Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warningfor the region Tuesday morning but it was lifted just after noon.

    Kitchener-Waterloo is expected to see snow mixed with rain in the afternoon until about 5 p.m. Then it’s expected to switch to just rain, and continue for the rest of the evening.

    As of 1 p.m., Mount Forest, Arthur, northern Wellington County and areas north of there, arestill under a freezing rain warning.

    People in those areas should lookout for ice build-up of 2 to 4 mm especially over higher terrain, accordingto Environment Canada.

    “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Utility outages may occur,” Environment Canadasaid.  

    Drivers are being asked to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

    Freezing rain is expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon and end by the evening.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday

    Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News