Freezing rain warning lifted in Waterloo Region but messy mix continues

Waterloo Region is no longer under a freezing rain warning, but messy precipitation is expected to continue through the rest of the day.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warningfor the region Tuesday morning but it was lifted just after noon.

Kitchener-Waterloo is expected to see snow mixed with rain in the afternoon until about 5 p.m. Then it’s expected to switch to just rain, and continue for the rest of the evening.

As of 1 p.m., Mount Forest, Arthur, northern Wellington County and areas north of there, arestill under a freezing rain warning.

People in those areas should lookout for ice build-up of 2 to 4 mm especially over higher terrain, accordingto Environment Canada.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Utility outages may occur,” Environment Canadasaid.

Drivers are being asked to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

Freezing rain is expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon and end by the evening.