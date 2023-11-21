Freezing rain warning lifted in Waterloo Region but messy mix continues
Waterloo Region is no longer under a freezing rain warning, but messy precipitation is expected to continue through the rest of the day.
Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warningfor the region Tuesday morning but it was lifted just after noon.
Kitchener-Waterloo is expected to see snow mixed with rain in the afternoon until about 5 p.m. Then it’s expected to switch to just rain, and continue for the rest of the evening.
As of 1 p.m., Mount Forest, Arthur, northern Wellington County and areas north of there, arestill under a freezing rain warning.
People in those areas should lookout for ice build-up of 2 to 4 mm especially over higher terrain, accordingto Environment Canada.
“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Utility outages may occur,” Environment Canadasaid.
Drivers are being asked to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.
Freezing rain is expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon and end by the evening.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts across provinces in effect for Tuesday through Thursday.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Hamas chief says truce deal with Israel is 'close'
The chief of Hamas told Reuters on Tuesday that the militant group was near a truce agreement with Israel, even as the deadly assault on Gaza continued and rockets were being fired into Israel.
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
Opinion Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
London
-
Fatal crash near Woodstock
The road was previously closed from Norwich Avenue to Mill Street following the crash around 3 a.m.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured
A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.
Windsor
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing store with axe
Windsor police say a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a store while wielding an axe at the Devonshire Mall.
-
Recognize them? Police seek help identifying suspects
Windsor police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals wanted for theft and mischief offences under $5,000.
-
Windsor police officer challenges discipline for Freedom Convoy donation
A Windsor police officer is challenging his conviction and discipline for donating to the Ottawa Freedom Convoy.
Barrie
-
Collision in Oro-Medonte sends 3, including child, to hospital
Two adults and one child were sent to the hospital after a collision in Oro-Medonte.
-
Suspects target 'Magic Cards' worth $20,000 from Midland store
Provincial police are investigating a smash-and-grab in Midland where the suspects seemingly knew what they were after, having targeted a collection of 'Magic Cards' valued upwards of $20,000.
-
School bus crashes into ditch in Tiny Township with driver, child on board
Emergency crews were called to a school bus collision in Tiny Township on Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Snowfall advisory in effect for North Bay, West Nipissing
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect Tuesday and into Wednesday morning for an upcoming snowfall, Environment Canada says.
-
Transport driver was impaired when vehicle rolled onto its side, North Bay police say
A transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged after the commercial motor vehicle they were driving ended up on its side on Highway 11 last week in North Bay.
Ottawa
-
uOttawa criticized for suspension of resident doctor for pro-Palestinian posts
The University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine is receiving criticism after a resident physician was suspended in relation to posts made in support of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Freezing rain warning, weather advisory issued for Ottawa Valley
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for this afternoon and into Wednesday morning.
-
Five arrested for attempted theft of vehicles overnight
The Ottawa Police Service has arrested five people in an attempted overnight theft of vehicles in Ottawa's east-end.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Once incarcerated, this Toronto activist was accepted into TMU Law's inaugural year. Now, he's suing the school for $300K
Three years after accepting an offer to Toronto's newest law school, a former student is suing the institution, claiming they convinced him to apply to the program with “broken promises” of financial support while using his likeness and reputation to promote the new school.
-
Blue Jays offer sneak peek of ongoing Rogers Centre renovations
The Toronto Blue Jays have released new images of the Rogers Centre’s $300-million facelift and the stadium is almost unrecognizable in its current form.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front on strike for 3 days, followed by other unions
Quebec's Common Front of public sector employees are on strike for the next three days.
-
'Just leave me alone': After getting noise complaint, Saint-Denis bar asks mayor to back off
A Montreal bar is making a lot of noise on social media after the city warned that it could face a hefty fine for being too loud.
-
Snow likely to pile up in Montreal Tuesday night
A massive storm system affecting U.S. travel will push into southern Quebec this evening, ahead of American Thanksgiving.
Atlantic
-
Slick mix of snow and rain moves into the Maritimes Wednesday
A weather system is getting a lot of attention in the United States because of the impacts to their very busy travel days leading up to Thanksgiving, but it will also have some impact in the Maritimes Wednesday into Thursday.
-
4 new student housing projects to be built for Nova Scotia Community College campuses
Students attending the Nova Scotia Community College will soon have more options when it comes to housing.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating two Tuesday morning homicides
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two unrelated homicides that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
-
Proposed wastewater lagoon surfaces fears for Lake Winnipeg
A proposed wastewater lagoon on a Hutterite colony development in Manitoba's Interlake is raising concerns from some in the area who worry it could impact the health of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba woman still missing after a month; RCMP search for answers
A Manitoba woman has been missing for more than a month.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Charges stayed against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder
The Crown has stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares enters not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
Alberta man accused of murder in 1976 death of Calgary teen retains a lawyer
The family of a teen killed in 1976 sat in the front row of the courtroom gallery as the man accused in her death had his second appearance.
Edmonton
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares enters not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
'Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia' coming to the Royal Alberta Museum in 2024
Albertans will get the chance to travel back in time next year as the Royal Alberta Museum (RAM) unveils new feature exhibition "Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia."
Vancouver
-
Victim of Langley, B.C., shooting was father leaving for work, family says
The victim of an early morning shooting in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday was an innocent father who was on his way to work, according to his stunned family.
-
Ibrahim Ali's lawyers call no evidence in B.C. murder trial
Ibrahim Ali's lawyers have told the jury in his first-degree murder trial they will not be calling any evidence in defence of allegations he sexually assaulted and killed a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C.
-
Rolling Stones announce show in Vancouver, only Canadian date on new tour
Some long overdue satisfaction is in store for Rolling Stones fans who were let down when the band cancelled their 2020 visit to Vancouver.