Free tax filing clinic held in Guelph thanks to student volunteers

Students were helping Guelph residents cross their T's and dot their I's on their taxes.

Local high schoolers were helping file taxes at a free clinic at Westwood Public School on Saturday.

The West Village Community Development Cooperative leads the charge and says it's a win-win for those looking to file.

"[We're teaching] how to fill in the forms, T-4s, employment income, T-5s, but we also included social justice information," said Linda Busuttil of the cooperative. "What's disability, what's social insurance and pensions?"

Stefanie Walsh, who got her taxes filed Saturday, wishes she would have had the chance to be a part of the clinic when she was younger, but is happy to have them out of the way.

"It's an awesome feeling getting the money back. What can I spend it on, right? Splurge on something," said Walsh. "It's highly stressful trying to collect all the papers. Coming here is much safer and easier for me."

Linda Ngo joined the program as a 12th grader in 2017, and six years later, used the skills she learned as a business major at the University of Guelph.

"I think some folks say 'I went through years of accounting and I still don't know how to do my taxes,'" said Ngo. "Having that is also nice because it helped solidify that I am passionate about finance and I do care about this."

The clinic runs through the end of the month and offers in-person appointments on Thursday nights and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Drop-off and virtual options are also available.