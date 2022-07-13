Fourth person arrested in connection to Kitchener robbery

Waterloo regional police have arrested a fourth person in connection to a Kitchener robbery last month. in Kitchener.

According to police, during the incident on June 6, four people entered a business in the area of Ottawa Street South and pointed firearms at employees while demanding their personal property. https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/police-release-photos-of-armed-robbery-in-kitchener-1.5940223

The suspects then disconnected the business’ landlines before fleeing the building.

In late June, police arrested three suspects and seized two imitation firearms.

On Wednesday, policed announced a fourth person had been arrested following the execution of two search warrant in Cambridge.

The 33-year-old Cambridge man is now charged with the following offenses.

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Forcible confinement

Robbery with a weapon

Disguise with intent

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Imitation firearm- use while committing offence

Police also seized two imitation firearms.