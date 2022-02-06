Fourth COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cambridge Memorial Hospital

Cambridge Memorial Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in its inpatient surgery unit, marking the fourth active outbreak in the building.

In a Tuesday press release, officials said two cases of COVID-19 in the unit have been detected.

According to provincial guidelines, a hospital outbreak is declared when two or more patients and/or staff test positive for a respiratory illness that was acquired in hospital within a timeframe that is consistent with the epidemiology of the disease, and when there is a link between the cases.

If no new cases are found, the outbreak will be declared over on Feb. 18.

Staff working in the unit are required to do PCR testing every three days and must have a negative rapid antigen test daily before work. Additional safety precautions include increased testing and enhanced cleaning.

Visits to inpatients have been paused for the entire hospital as of Jan. 8.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital also has outbreaks in three other areas:

Rehabilitation Unit (declared Feb. 6)

Five patients and no staff have been infected

The earliest possible end date is Feb. 16 if no new infections are found

Medicine B (declared Jan. 19)

Eighteen patients and no staff have been infected

The earliest possible end date is Feb. 15 if no new infections are found.

Inpatient Mental Health (declared January 30)