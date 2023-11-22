KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home

    The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.

    Firefighters responded to the townhouse complex on Courtland Avenue near Block Line Road around 2 a.m.

    Smoke and flames were heavy when crews arrived, the fire department said.

    Firefighters used ladders to reach the second floor and pulled the two adults and two children to safety.

    They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

    Neighbour Peter Nicholson said he was woken up by fire crews and told to get out.

    "He asked if there was anyone else in the apartment. I said 'yeah, upstairs.' So I went and woke him up and then we were all asked to go outside, and we were outside for about an hour and a half," Nicholson said. "[I] just saw the water and the smoke coming out of the back."

    A fire truck is seen in front of a townhouse complex on Courtland Avenue East in Kitchener on Nov. 22, 2023. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

    As of 8:30 a.m., the flames were out and one fire truck remained at the scene.

    The fire prevention officer is on-site and an investigation is underway.

    The cause hasn't been determined yet.

    Damage is estimated at around $600,000.

    More to come.

    A home sits surrounded by fire tape. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

