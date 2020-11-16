KITCHENER -- Four more people have died from COVID-19 complications in an outbreak at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Home in Stratford.

A total of eight people have died as a result of the outbreak.

Huron Perth health officials reported 34 active cases in residents on Monday, along with 13 active cases in staff.

Over the weekend, officials moved 10 residents to area hospitals. They said Sunday that they expected to move more people in the coming days.

In an update on Monday, officials said hospitals are making room for Cedarcroft residents by discharging people who have been waiting for a spot at a long-term care home. The homes are making room for the residents, officials said.

Public health officials have recommended stopping all indoor visits for general visitors at long-term care homes in Huron Perth, and limiting essential visitors to one.

Residents should stay in their facilities unless they need health care.