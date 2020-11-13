STRATFORD -- Family members are raising concerns about COVID-19 outbreak at retirement home in Stratford.

The number of active COVID-19 cases at Cedarcroft Place Retirement home is growing and four people have died.

Frank Glosnek's 83-year-old mother, Helena, lives at the home.

As of Friday, there were 41 active cases of the disease.

"We sit by the telephone and every time the telephone rings, we jump," Glosnek said.

The outbreak was declared two weeks.

Glosnek said he's worried about his mother's safety. He visited her on Thursday from outside her window.

"She's not at her normal level," he said. "I think she's a little bit confused about what's going on."

Resident are all isolating in their rooms. Glosnek said he's worried she's not eating as much as she should.

"She's missing out on some of the friendship bonding that you would get by everyone going to every meal," he said.

In total, 36 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of them are considered recovered and another two are in hospital, one in the ICU.

Huron Perth Medical Officer of Health Dr. Miriam Klassen said they're performing a third round of testing on residents.

"We received the resident results for the second round, but there are still a few outstanding results for staff prevalence testing," Dr. Klassen said.

By Monday, staff will receive a third test. A total of 16 staff members have tested positive and five have recovered.

"It's a little bit of frustration, everyone's wondering how did this get into Cedarcroft," Glosnek said.

Dr. Klassen said it's unlikely that public health officials will be able to determine how the disease got into the retirement home.

Glosnek said he's trying to be positive, but there's been a lack of communication from the home.

"We've had substantive events occur and if I wanted to find out any kind of information, I've had to go to other sources," he said.

CTV News reached out to All Seniors Care, the company that runs Cedarcroft, but they were unavailable before 6 p.m. Friday.

Glosnek said families just want an update, good or bad.

"Sitting in silence doesn't do anyone a favour, so more communication is what family members and caregivers are looking for," he said.