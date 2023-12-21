Four Highlanders stolen from same Guelph neighbourhood in one night

KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Guelph police are investigating after four Toyota Highlanders were stolen from the same east end neighbourhood in a single night.

    The thefts happened late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Police said one of the vehicles was taken from a driveway on Summit Ridge Drive. The rest were stolen from nearby streets. All of the Highlanders were newer models.

    One was found Wednesday morning around 10 km away in the south end. A window had been smashed and part of the interior ripped apart to expose several wires, police said.

    The rest remain outstanding.

    Police said the thieves also tried to steal a fifth Highlander in the area. In that case, surveillance video caught a small black SUV and a small white SUV circling the neighbourhood, with a number of people getting out of the vehicles and approaching driveways.

    Two of the suspects were described as “possibly females with brown skin,” police said. One was wearing a white hoodie, black facemask and grey sweatpants and had long light brown hair in a long ponytail. The second was wearing a black hoodie with hood up, black pants and a black facemask.

    According to a list released earlier this year by Waterloo regional police, Toyota Highlanders are one of the most commonly targeted vehicles by thieves using reprogramming technology.

