KITCHENER -- Fire crews from Waterloo, St. Jacobs, Elmira, and Conestogo were all called in to assist with an early morning sugar shack fire.

It happened at a farm property on 230 Glasgow Street South, just outside of Conestogo, around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

Water had to be shuttled in to the location.

Waterloo Fire says the four units all assisted due to a partnership agreement they have with neighbouring areas.

They add that sugar shack fires are not uncommon at this time of year.