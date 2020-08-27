KITCHENER -- A car flipped onto its roof in Rockwood on Wednesday night and landed partially in the ditch.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police shared a photo on social media that shows the scene where a red sedan was upturned near a bend in the road.

In a tweet, they said the crash only involved one car.

Pylons could be seen blocking the roadway after police closed Wellington Road 44, south of Highway 7.

Police first reported the crash on Twitter at around 8:30 p.m. and said there were "fortunately no injuries."

By 9 p.m., officials said the road had been cleared and reopened.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.