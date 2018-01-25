

CTV Kitchener





A scheduled sentencing hearing for a longtime resident of the Wingham area was delayed Wednesday because of a series of new guilty pleas.

Martin Cretier had already been convicted of 16 sex offences involving nine children.

On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to six more counts of indecent assault after three more victims came forward to police.

The incidents involve boys and girls between the ages of nine and 17, and took place between 1971 and 2001.

Cretier is a former scout leader in Wingham and a former worker at the Wingham and District Hospital.

His sentencing hearing is now expected to take place on Monday.