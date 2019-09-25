A former police officer who was a baseball coach and a foster parent is heading to prison.

John Robert Leigh Taylor, 67, has been sentenced for sex crimes involving teenage boys in both Windsor and Guelph.

The crimes date back to the 70s.

Taylor was arrested by Guelph police in June of 2017. That's where he was living at the time, but some 40 years earlier, he was a police officer with the Windsor Police Service.

"It’s a great example that nobody (is) above the law, that obviously includes a police officer," says Sgt. Steve Betteridge, PIO with the Windsor Police Service, in a statement.

"He was a member of police service back between 72 (and) 79. At times police have to investigate their own, and again it’s a reminder that nobody is above the law."

According to the Crown attorney, an agreed statement of facts was read out in Guelph court.

The attorney says that, at the time of the offences, Taylor was also a truancy officer and a foster parent.

The victims were boys between 11 and 18 years old.

The Crown attorney says that, while the police investigation was done well, it was the courage of the victims to come forward that led to the charges.

Taylor pleaded guilty in May.

On Sept. 19, he was sentenced on four charges, which will be served concurrently in four years.