KITCHENER -- A former Kitchener neurologist has been charged with sexually assaulting 29 more women.

Jeffrey Sloka was already facing 34 charges for sex crimes against former patients.

He appeared in a Kitchener courtroom on Tuesday morning and is expected to appear again in January.

In September, regional police told CTV that most of the sexual assault allegations stemmed from his time working at Grand River Hospital.

One of his former patients was referred for persistent migraines. She told CTV back in May that her experience with Sloka was investigated by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons.

"I wasn’t properly draped, I started off in a gown but the gown was removed without discussing it with me," she told CTV at the time.

"I was, what I believe, touched unnecessarily and not for medical purposes."

She says reported it to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario more than a year ago, but her complaint wasn’t part of an April hearing in Toronto where Sloka lost his license.

Sloka had to hand over an irrevocable bond of $64,000 to pay for a sexual assault therapy fund. Any of the victims can apply for it.

"We are deeply saddened to learn about new allegations against Dr. Sloka and express our sincere apologies and sympathies to those patients who have been affected by this experience," a statement from the hospital sent Tuesday reads in part.

"Dr. Sloka has not practiced at Grand River Hospital since April 2019. We take the safety and quality of care for our patients very seriously and the alleged actions of Dr. Sloka do not reflect the values, standards, beliefs or behaviour of our staff and physicians. The hospital has worked in cooperation with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and will continue to work cooperatively with authorities involved."

Regional police say that they are continuing to investigate the matter but declined to comment because the matter is before the courts.

None of the allegations against him have been proven in court.

This is a developing story. More to come…