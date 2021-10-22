Ford: 'The cheese slipped off the cracker' with MPP Randy Hillier

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Kitchener Top Stories