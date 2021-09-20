‘Footage that will make you tense to watch’: GRT releasing videos of near misses with ION trains

KITCHENER -

In an effort to stress the importance of safety during Rail Safety Week, Grand River Transit is releasing footage showing near misses with ION trains.

According to a Monday morning news release, the five videos will showcase instances of distracting walking, cycling, and driving that could have had tragic consequences.

“It’s footage that will make you tense to watch and cause your belly to rise,” said Regional Councillor Tom Galloway in the release. “But it’s an important reminder that everyone- transit users, pedestrians, cyclists and drivers- needs to pay attention to their surroundings.”

GRT says the ION operators in the videos all managed to safely stop the train and prevent collisions and serious injuries.

Seven near hits and collisions between vehicles and ION trains have been reported from the start of the year to the end of August, according to officials.

Videos will be able to be seen on GRT’s social media channels and YouTube page throughout the week, with the first being released Monday.