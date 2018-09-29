

CTV Kitchener





The Foodbank of Waterloo Region was on the hunt for fresh food on Saturday.

The drive was held at two Sobeys locations in the region.

Community members were encouraged to donate non-perishable and perishable food items alike.

Organizers hoped to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to those in need, promoting a balanced diet.

“We’ve never had an opportunity for the community to help donate perishable food products, but we actually distribute quite a lot,” said Wendi Campbell, the organization’s CEO.

She said that more than 60 per cent of food distributed was fresh or frozen.

According to organizers, a $5 donation can provide 15 meals to the community.