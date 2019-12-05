KITCHENER -- The Foodbank of Waterloo Region says it raised enough money through their 24 Hours of Giving campaign to build 954 “healthy hampers”.

The foodbank says every 31 dollars raised during the campaign would go towards one hamper.

The hampers are filled with food and hygiene products.

According to the foodbank, 1 in 20 households in the region are struggling to put food on the table.

The hampers will go towards helping people in those homes.