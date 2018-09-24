Featured
Food truck fundraises with grilled goodness
Fo'Cheezy partnered with YW Kitchener-Waterloo to raise money for United Way.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 5:58PM EDT
A Waterloo Region food truck sold its goods on Monday to raise money for United Way.
Fo’Cheezy sold different varieties of gourmet grilled cheeses in partnership with YW Kitchener-Waterloo.
The facility provides emergency shelter for women, transgender people and families experiencing homelessness.
“We receive United Way funding for our shelter, and it’s a big part of our shelter’s operating budget we couldn’t operate without,” explained Elizabeth Clarke, CEO of YW.
That, she said, is why they wanted to give back with the fundraiser.
A portion of Fo’Cheezy’s profits went to United Way.