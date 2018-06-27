

CTV Kitchener





Organics, genetically modified organisms, and hormones.

These are three food issues that some consumers are conflicted on.

But according to one professor of food economics at the University of Guelph, these worries could be overblown.

“If you’re making a choice, make an informed one,” said Mike von Massow.

When it comes to food producers, consumers’ concerns have been heard. Hundreds of products are now labelled as GMO- or hormone-free or organic.

Von Massow says these worries could be misleading.

“Animals, just like us, have hormones in them, and so there is no such thing as any meat that is free from hormones,” he said as an example.

He also pointed out a cereal box with a non-GMO label, but indicated that there is no genetically-modified alternative to the wheat that they used.

In other words, wheat products in general are GMO-free.

According to von Massow, science so far has not shown any evidence of non-GMO or estrogen-free products being safer or healthier for consumers.

Making choices like these can often cause an increase in price without reason, he said.