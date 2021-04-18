KITCHENER -- The annual Can-struction fundraiser event for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region has gone virtual this year.

The even typically takes place at Conestoga Mall and features companies creating structures made out of canned goods that are then donated to the food bank.

With new pandemic restrictions in place for Ontario, people are now taking part from home.

This new version of Can-struction is a really great opportunity to keep the momentum of the event going,” said Wendi Campbell, CEO of the food bank. “It gives families and people something fun to do while they’re at home for the next week or so.

It still maintains the history of event, the excitement of the event, and also raise some much need food and funds for the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.”

Pictures of participants’ structures will be posted on Food Bank’s website from Saturday to Apr. 25 where people can go to vote on the best and learn more about donating.