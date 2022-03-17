Fog advisory for second straight morning in Waterloo-Wellington

Dense fog near Bridge Street in Kitchener. (Jan. 21, 2017) Dense fog near Bridge Street in Kitchener. (Jan. 21, 2017)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why Ukraine's battle for survival may be far from over

Russian forces Wednesday escalated their assault on soft targets, which prompted President Joe Biden to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. The fate of hundreds of people sheltering in a theatre in the coastal city of Mariupol is unknown after a Russian barrage slammed into a building flanked with the word 'children' on the ground to ward off attacks. Another bombardment hit a swimming pool in the same city used as a shelter.

Who's a war criminal, and who gets to decide?

President Joe Biden on Wednesday flatly called Russia's Vladimir Putin a 'war criminal' for the unfolding onslaught in Ukraine, where hospitals and maternity wards have been bombed. But declaring someone a war criminal is not as simple as just saying the words. There are set definitions and processes for determining who' a war criminal and how they should be punished.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver