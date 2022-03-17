Fog advisory for second straight morning in Waterloo-Wellington

Thursday marks the second straight morning a fog advisory has been put in place for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Environment Canada says the fog could lower visibility to zero in some areas.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the potentially hazardous locations, slow down, and watch for tail lights.

The advisory is also in place for Oxford-Brant and several other Southern Ontario communities.

On Wednesday morning, a number of crashes were reported amidst foggy conditions.