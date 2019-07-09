

CTV Kitchener





All campgrounds at Long Point Provincial Park have been closed.

The park’s twitter account says the campground areas were closed following heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Park officials say people with reservations will be contacted and can reschedule without penalty.

In an audio recording on their voicemail, they say park staff are monitoring conditions and hope to reopen on July 29.

At this time the park is still open for day use.