WATERLOO -- The flood warnings and watch issued for the entire Grand River watershed Sunday has been called off.

The Monday announcement from the Grand River Conservation Authority comes after significantly less rain than expected fell in southern Ontario.

Originally, 50-100 mm of rain was forecast for the watershed. Instead, only 10-20 mm was recorded by Monday morning.

There is 5-15 mm of rain expected for the rest of Monday along the watershed, and with sunny and dry conditions ahead, no flooding is anticipated.