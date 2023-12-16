KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Flair launches inaugural flight to Las Vegas from Waterloo Region’s airport

    The tail section of a Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Flair Airlines The tail section of a Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Flair Airlines

    Flair Airline’s first flight to Las Vegas, Nevada from the Region of Waterloo International Airport is set to depart Saturday evening.

    According to the airport, the new service will enhance travel options for residents but also represents a significant milestone in the continued growth and development of air travel within Waterloo Region.

    “We continue to see growing demand for additional low-cost flights through our partners at Flair Airlines out of YKF. We are pleased to see new routes to high-demand locations like Las Vegas, as well as the economic and cultural benefits that our growing airport is bringing to this community,” said regional chair Karen Redman in a media release.

    According to Flair’s website, one-way fares from the region to Las Vegas start at $59, including taxes and fees.

    “At Flair, our mission is centred on providing accessible, reliable, and affordable air travel, and this new routes perfectly aligns with that commitment,” said CEO of Flair Airlines Stephen Jones in the release.

    “However, our dedication goes beyond linking communities like the Waterloo Region to exciting destinations like Las Vegas; it encompasses our goal to stimulate growth and prosperity within the region through enhanced connectivity and expanded travel opportunities.”

    Flair’s flights to Vegas began in 2021 and there are now eight direct routes throughout Canada to the destination, including the newest addition in Waterloo Region.

