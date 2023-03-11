Flair Airlines passenger jet seized at Region of Waterloo International Airport, three more seized across Canada

Several flights involving Flair Airlines were cancelled at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Saturday after the airline had four aircraft seized as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor.

One of those seized planes could be seen sitting on the tarmac at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Saturday with covers over the plane’s turbines.

Several flights from the Region of Waterloo International Airport were cancelled after Flair Airlines had four planes seized across Canada. (Screenshot/Region of Waterloo International Airport)

The Region Of Waterloo International Airport arrivals and departures shows two cancelled Flair flights on Saturday, one trip to and from Orlando on a Boeing 737 Max 8 twin jet is cancelled along with flights to and from Fort Lauderdale on a Boeing 737-800 twin jet.

As well as the seizure in Waterloo, two aircraft were seized in Toronto and one in Edmonton.

The seizure came days before the start of March Break.

"The airline is aggrieved by this unprecedented action," a Flair spokesperson said in a statement. "Flair Airlines has been involved in ongoing communications with the lessor and payment has been initiated, as they have been previously done."

A man who was set to fly to Orlando with his family for March Break today said his flight was cancelled around 9 a.m.

Kyle Kelly said he received an email from the company outlining the flight’s cancellation due to unanticipated maintenance delays within the airline’s control, but required for safety.

Kelly said the airline tried to rebook him for Wednesday and offered him a hotel room in Kitchener. But his family instead is paying even more money now to still make their trip, buying brand new tickets for tomorrow out of Hamilton.

Kelly said he’s now paid more than a thousand dollars extra for the changes to still make the trip.

Andrea Thompson was supposed to fly from Halifax to Toronto this morning with her daughter. She says the flight was cancelled for the same reasons Kelly’s was.

In order to still make the trip they’d been planning for months, she purchased tickets to fly to Ottawa then purchased a train ride to Toronto.

With files from CTV Toronto