Flair Airlines passenger jet seized at Region of Waterloo International Airport, three more seized across Canada

A Flair Airlines passenger jet sits on the tarmac at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on March 11 after the airline had multiple planes seized. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener) A Flair Airlines passenger jet sits on the tarmac at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on March 11 after the airline had multiple planes seized. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say

A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver