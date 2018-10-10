

CTV Kitchener





Five vehicles were involved in a collision on Wednesday evening that left one person hospitalized.

It happened on Trussler Road shortly after 5:00 p.m.

The vehicles were travelling northbound when they came to slowed traffic.

A chain reaction occurred when the vehicle in the rear failed to slow down in time, police said.

An adult male was hospitalized with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Ornge air ambulance was initially called but subsequently called off.

The road was closed to traffic between Alps Road West and Cedar Creek Road for investigation.

Police said that it would remain so until at least 9:00 p.m.

There was no word on whether charges would be laid.